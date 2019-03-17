Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
1 hour ago | Gospel News

Empress Gifty Announces 2019 Summer Tour

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Award winning gospel singer, Empress Gifty Adorye has announced her 2019 Europe Summer Tour for the year.

According to the Aseda hitmaker, she will be touring countries like Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany , Netherlands, the United Kingdom and among other Schengen states.

Empress Gifty won the Vodafone Ghana Music awards as best gospel artiste of the year in 2012 and also gospel album of the year in 2012.

She has also won the best female musician of the year at the GN bank awards in 2015 and among other international nominations.

Gospel News
