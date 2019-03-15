Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

John Dumelo Shows Off His Son For The First Time

By OdarteyGH
John Dumelo Shows Off His Son For The First Time

Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo has finally shown off the face of his son Setor John Dumelo Jnr for the first time.

The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his handsome little boy for the first time, The little boy could be seen sleeping in peace.

This is the very first time his full face has been shown to the public.

See photo below,

3142019101020_i41p266ffa_4715243c2a85447baa3e9ea5fed5513a.jpeg

Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Moesha Celebrates Her grandmother [Photos]
I Don't Regret My Comments On CNN— Moesha Boduong
Majid Michel Is In Perfect Health — Pascal Amanfo
I Can't Stay Two Weeks Without Sex— Stephanie Benson
TOP STORIES

Assault On Ghanaian Times Reporters By Police Is Barbaric—GJ...

3 hours ago

10 Vulgar Police Officers, Soldier Brutalise Three Ghanaian ...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line