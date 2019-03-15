1 hour ago | Celebrity John Dumelo Shows Off His Son For The First Time By OdarteyGH Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo has finally shown off the face of his son Setor John Dumelo Jnr for the first time. The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his handsome little boy for the first time, The little boy could be seen sleeping in peace. This is the very first time his full face has been shown to the public. See photo below,
John Dumelo Shows Off His Son For The First Time
Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo has finally shown off the face of his son Setor John Dumelo Jnr for the first time.
The Actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his handsome little boy for the first time, The little boy could be seen sleeping in peace.
This is the very first time his full face has been shown to the public.
See photo below,