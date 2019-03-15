I Don't Regret My Comments On CNN— Moesha Boduong

Despite being bashed on social media for her statement on CNN Moesha Boduong has stated that she doesn’t regret what she said in interview.

According to her, the revelations she made on the show were the truth and pinpoints the reality.

She said on the ‘Uncut’ show when Zionfelix the social media star emphasized said the truth shall and always will remain true, and Ghanaians should understand that.

When asked why she decided to apologize later to Ghanaians even though she feels the comments on the show are not wrong in any way, Moesha stated that she did so because of the feeling that her pronouncements were too general.

Watch interview below: