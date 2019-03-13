R2Bees Newest On Billboard Chart

Hiplife and afrobeats duo R2Bees has made it to Billboard chart for the first time in their career.

They debuted the World Albums chart with their “Site 15” album just two weeks after its release.

R2Bees are currently number 10 on the chart with their 14-track power-packed collection.

They’ve become the 8th Ghanaian artiste to enter the Billboard charts.

Aside from the Billboard, the album dominated different iTunes charts just a few hours after release.

“Site 15” heavily focuses on relationships, the struggles, worries and solutions. In a nutshell, the album is made of love.

The album features some top artistes including Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes, La Meme Gang, King Promise and Nigeria’s Wizkid and Burna Boy.