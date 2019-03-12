Henry Adofo Marries Long-Time Girlfriend In A Secret Ceremony

Ghanaian Actor Henry Adofo marries his long-time girlfriend, Adwoa Amoah, over the weekend in a secret wedding.

The secret ceremony was held at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, on Sunday.

According to reports, the wedding was strictly by invitation and was attended by just a few players in the movie industry aside family members and some friends of the couple.

Henry took to his Instagram page on Monday to give thanks to God for the gift of a lifetime partner.

Henry is one of Ghana’s award-winning actors. He is known for his performances in films like ‘Freetown’, ‘Burial of Kojo’, ‘Lotanna’, among others.

