Stonebwoy, Samini Engage In Freestyle ‘Battle’ At Independence Concert

Stonebwoy’s birthday was celebrated in a grand style on March 5, 2019 at the Labadi Beach Hotel. Top Ghanaian artistes as well as up and coming ones were present to support him at the Independence Concert organised by Labadi Beach Hotel.

The high points of the event which fell on Stonebwoy’s birthday, were the freestyle sessions. Most artistes mounted the stage to perform with Stonebwoy – and the ones that really caught patrons spellbound the Samini and Jupitar moments.

At a point in their performances, they had perform off the cuff, dishing out some dope and punchy bars. What made the ‘battle’ interesting was the spontaneity they came with.

The programme had earlier started with the Bhim Band providing soothing music to pave way for Stonebwoy.

Artistes like OV, Kelvynboy, Kwamina MP, Kwesi Arthur, Sefa, Tic, Rocky Dawuni, Ponobiom all took turns to perform at the show.

Others were King Promise, Lilwin, Kuami Eugene, Kwaw Kese, Darkovibes, Kwamina MP, Efya among others.

There were appearances by comedians DKB, Foster Romanus on the show.

Singer Stephanie Benson was also on as MC, as well as event hype man Ogee the MC.

Stonebwoy was also gifted a Kantanka Mensah car by Kantanka Automobile at the show as birthday present.

“I'm so honoured to be the one driving that car and I'm going to drive the car to promote what we have. VW was made in Germany and it was once a local company and we bought into the idea so why are we refusing to buy into the idea of Nana Safo Kantanka? I am gonna drive that car even if you think all the superstitious things,” he said.

After the cake cutting session, he also made special mention of his wife, daughter and new born baby, confirming rumours that his wife had truly giving birth to a second child.

Also present at the programme were footballer Derek Boateng, music producer Kiki Banson, and Dr. Duncan of Kasahare Level fame.

–citinewsroom