Becareful With Fake Prophets—Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is cautioning Ghanaians particularly women not to be deceived by some fake pastors.

According to him, those pastors use religion as a tool to manipulate and subdue non-suspecting people.

The musician made this statement in response to the emergence of false prophets in the country.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy stated that;

“We don’t have to lose it all because we are going through something. Imagine when you put all your trust and you believe so much that this can happen for you and it doesn’t. Then you also pay the price for consultation and do whatever you do…you are disappointed,” he said.

According to him, some Christians have become vulnerable to the schemes of fake prophets because they are seeking quick fixes.

He added that this has become the norm due to the commitment Ghanaians have for God and the Christian faith.

Recounting his own experience, Stonebwoy mentioned that his sisters consulted some pastors about his destiny after he was involved in a car accident.

The artiste said he believed strongly in his ability to make it in life and tried not to pay heed to some pronouncements by some pastors.

“My sisters will do the prayers…when they came back to me; they will find it difficult to tell me what the man pastor said, because they knew immediately you tell this to Etse, Etse will be like ‘you people paa,’” he disclosed.

Stonebwoy said he did not fall for the ploy by these pastors because he believed in himself and his personal convictions to keep a personal relationship with God.

He also admonished Ghanaians to stop their desperate search for miracles which sometimes leaves them at the mercy of some fake prophets.