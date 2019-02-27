Patapaa’s Girlfriend Blasts Efia Odo – Watch Video

Another Beef has emerged and this time around its between Patapaa ‘s girlfriend, Queen Peezy and Efia Odo.

Efia Odo few days go alleged that Patapaa had indeed chopped her some. According to Efia Odo, Patapaa begged her for 3 strong and solid months before gaining access to her ‘toto’.

Yes! He begged me for three months then I allowed him to do it, she said.

Well, the girlfriend of Patapaa identified as ‘ Queen Peezy’ has fired shots at slay queen Efia Odo for tarnishing her sweethearts’ image.

She said, ” I like you before Efia but you are f*cking up, that why i like Moesha, she is always coded. How can you come out and say my boo begged you for 3 months to bang you. This is childishness.”

Watch the video below;