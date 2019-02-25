Kronkron: Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Climaxes Last Eviction Show

Renowned Ghanaian gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus on Sunday climaxed the last eviction show of Atinka TV's gospel reality show, 'Kronkron'.

Clad in colourful uniformed attire, the gospel giants gave the audience a wonderful performance with some of their back to back hit songs.

They will also be present at the grand finale of the Kronkron show to entertain the audience while they lead them to the presence of the Lord through worship.

The final eviction show, dubbed," Gospel Mentor Edition", had bands perform songs made by their mentors.

In addition, there was also a freestyle session which allowed the bands to give the audience a feel of how they were going to perform at the grand finale.

Gospel Musician, Bernice Ansah also put up a beautiful performance at the last eviction show as a teaser to the grand finale.

Groove Masters, however, could not go through as they were evicted at the final eviction show on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the bands that have proceeded to the grand finale are Adm, Adam Nana, FM band, We2, HF, JS, 4G, Fv, DV and Nkwa.

The grand finale of Kronkron will be held on March 10, 2019, at the National Theatre.