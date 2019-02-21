SONA 2019: Gov’t Introduces Creative Arts Masterclass For Artists – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo said as part of its promises to build the capacity of creative artists, the government has instituted a masterclass programme for stakeholders on the industry.

The programme whose first edition was held at the Accra Information Tourist Centre on February 5, 2019, was mentioned by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo while presenting the third State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

“We have worked to finalise the Creative Arts Bill, leading to the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund. For the first time, in 2018, Government provided support to the Creative Arts Council, and the Creative Arts Masterclass, to build capacity of Creative Arts practitioners, has also commenced,” he noted.

The programme was put together by the Creative Arts Council under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Attended by creative artists from the various disciplines of the arts, participants were taken through how to make good use of digital platforms.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the programme will be held every month.

In the meantime, stakeholders of the creative industry have complained about the delay in the passage of the Creative Arts Law, the absence of the Creative Arts Fund, among others.

However in his address, the President said that work on passing the bill into law had been finalised and would lead to the establishment of the Creative Arts Fund.

He also noted that work towards the construction of a theatre in Kumasi had begun.

