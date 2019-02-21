Leave Me Alone, Marriage Is Not A Race – Patience Nyarko

If there is question Gospel musician, Ms Patience Nyarko is getting tired of being asked, it is “when are you getting married?”

According to Patience, she is being pressured by her family, friends and fans to get married because they believe she is ageing.

“Members from my church have also added their voice to it and it sometimes becomes unbearable,” she told Showbiz last Saturday.

Patience, who is not so cool with the pressure, revealed that not everyone was born to marry. “Marriage is not a race and you need to be sure of who you are settling down with.

“I have so many of my friends who have regretted getting married and I don’t want to end up like them,” she said.

To Patience, marriage is not the yardstick for determining that a woman is successful. “In our part of the world, a woman in her 30s is seen in a certain manner if she is not married which to me is very wrong,” she added.

Away from her marriage issues, Patience Nyarko, who returned from a European tour two weeks ago said she was grateful to Ghanaians for patronising her Obi Nyanime song which became a massive hit.

She explained that it still baffles her how ‘Obi Nyanime’ became so popular and disclosed that she is coming back big time this year.

Patience also has songs like ‘W’afomkwan’, ‘Eboboba’, ‘Wadaada’, ‘Ebenezer’ and ‘Menwu’.

She has been nominated in six categories at this year 3Music Awards and said she is hopeful of going home with an award.

‘Obi Nyanime’ has been nominated in the ‘Viral Song of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Gospel Song of the Year’, ‘Gospel Act of the Year’, ‘Music Woman of the Year’ and ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’ categories.

Source: Graphic Showbiz