I Am Dating 10 Men To Avoid Heartbreak —Actress Xandy Kamel

Controversial actress, Xandy Kamel has revealed in an interview that she’s currently dating 10 men to avoid getting a heartbreak in the future.

According to the actress, each of the 10 men she is dating is aware that there are 9 other guys on standby, so they don’t give her any headache.

She added that sometimes, they do clash at the entrance of her gate but due to the understanding they have for each other, they solve the problem easily.

“People see me in a negative perception because I always say the truth and do things for myself. I am being me and I do what makes me happy. To be honest, I am dating 10 men and they all understand each other.

Watch Interview below;