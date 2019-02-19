Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Upcoming Celebrities

I Am Dating 10 Men To Avoid Heartbreak —Actress Xandy Kamel

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
I Am Dating 10 Men To Avoid Heartbreak —Actress Xandy Kamel

Controversial actress, Xandy Kamel has revealed in an interview that she’s currently dating 10 men to avoid getting a heartbreak in the future.

According to the actress, each of the 10 men she is dating is aware that there are 9 other guys on standby, so they don’t give her any headache.

She added that sometimes, they do clash at the entrance of her gate but due to the understanding they have for each other, they solve the problem easily.

“People see me in a negative perception because I always say the truth and do things for myself. I am being me and I do what makes me happy. To be honest, I am dating 10 men and they all understand each other.

Watch Interview below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Upcoming Celebrities
Powered By Modern Ghana
Giving Me Phone And Airtime Will Not Help My Career In Anyway--Awal Blasts
Okailey Opens Up About Music Career
" I Am Not In Bad Terms With Sarkodie" - Awal
Kodjo Dee out with New Poetic Rap song "How 4 Do"
TOP STORIES

Global Coin Customers 'Exposes' EOCO

5 hours ago

Over 500 Menzgold Customers Stage Demo In Tarkwa

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line