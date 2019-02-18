John Dumelo Reacts To Comments From Nana Ama Agyemang About Being A Predator And Gross

A-list actor John Dumelo has reacted to a comment from Citi FM’s Nana Ama Agyemang, after he visited some Legon girls on campus on Valentine’s Day.

John Dumelo was at the University of Ghana on Valentine’s Day to share chocolates with some girls and in a video shared on Social media, some of the girls are seen willingly hugging the actor, while some shook his hands.

When the video was shared on Social media, Nana Ama tweeted, describing John Dumelo’s actions as ‘gross and unacceptable’ a statement that, she’s received lots of backlashes for on Social media as many feel there was nothing wrong with what John did.

John Dumelo in a quick interview with KMJ on Monday morning on Hitz FM, expressed his disappointment in Nana Ama’s comments.

According to him, he did not mean any harm when he made the move last Thursday so he cannot fathom why someone would read wrong meanings into what he did.

Explaining how the visit happened on Valentine’s Day, Mr. Dumelo stated that he was on Legon campus for a program and whilst there, most of the students around were asking him to come closer to them so he thought it wise to enter some rooms after the program. To him, he did not just walk from his house just to go and hug ladies at the tertiary institution so Nana Ama should have asked questions before making his predatory and gross comment.

John Dumelo added that he was not at the school playing with the ladies on their bed or fondling their breasts so why would one make such a statement of that nature following his Val’s Day visit. He made it very clear that he is disappointed in the comments the Citi FM employee made.

John defending his action also questioned if the same comment would’ve been made if a female celebrity had surprised male students at a certain tertiary institution.

Listen to full audio below;

