"It Will Be Hypocritical If I Don't Attend Wiliie Roi's Funeral"— Stonebwoy

Lots of people did not take the death of Willie Roi too well. There has been several reactions from people. One of such people is Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

When asked if he will attend the one week celebration and funeral of the late Wilie Roi, he replied that he would be a hypocrite if he doesn't go to the funeral.

This is because while Willie was alive, he was never in good terms with Stonebwoy. He often referred to the Dancehall Artiste as rude, a dull-witted person who can never be smart among other unprintable names.

But Stonebwoy in the interview indicated that initially when he heard about Willie’s death he didn’t believe the news.

Stonebwoy will be having on his Independence Concert on the 5th of March 2019 at the Labadi Beach.

Watch full video below: