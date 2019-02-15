Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

"It Will Be Hypocritical If I Don't Attend Wiliie Roi's Funeral"— Stonebwoy

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Lots of people did not take the death of Willie Roi too well. There has been several reactions from people. One of such people is Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

When asked if he will attend the one week celebration and funeral of the late Wilie Roi, he replied that he would be a hypocrite if he doesn't go to the funeral.

This is because while Willie was alive, he was never in good terms with Stonebwoy. He often referred to the Dancehall Artiste as rude, a dull-witted person who can never be smart among other unprintable names.

But Stonebwoy in the interview indicated that initially when he heard about Willie’s death he didn’t believe the news.

Stonebwoy will be having on his Independence Concert on the 5th of March 2019 at the Labadi Beach.

Watch full video below:

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah Shares Her Beautiful Valentine Day Photos
2Baba Denies Rumours He Beats His Wife
There Is Nothing Wrong In Making Public Donations—Diana Hamilton
I Regret The Day I Spent GHC1000 On A Man--Sista Afia Confesses
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

13 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

13 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line