2face Idibia Apologizes To Wife After Accused Of Beating His Wife

2face and his wife

Rumours are circulating that popular singer 2Face and his wife Annie Idibia’s marriage may be in trouble. This follows a Twitter apology to his wife for an undisclosed reason.

The musician has since deleted the tweets, but now fans are wondering what he has done.

Early hours of Monday, February 11, 2019, Annie Idibia made a post on her Instagram page saying that the most important lesson is learnt the hard way with an emoji of hands on the face, which might suggest that she was disappointed in something.

Below her comment was a quote that says, “be picky with who you invest your time in, wasted time is worse than wasted money.”

This post wasn’t meant to generate her followers' attention, as it could have been one of those random quotes that one comes across on Instagram and decide to just post/talk about it.

But fortunately or unfortunately, it did when her husband Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, took to Twitter on Monday morning and tweeted, ” I’m sorry to say that I have f*cked up so much. I have f*cked up as a role model, as a father and as a husband. Annie I’m sorry. I know u tried your best”, a tweet he later deleted.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “sorry 4 disappointing anybody. I’m not asking 4 forgiveness”.

This begs the questions; what has 2baba done again? What is going on with the Idibias?

–Allfrica.com