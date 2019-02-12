Grammys Fallout: Nicki Minaj Slams BET, Cardi B Deletes Instagram Account

First Nicki Minaj scrapped a summer performance for BET on Monday after the network aimed a rude tweet at her.

Then Cardi B deleted her Instagram account, thanks to haters raining on her major Grammy win.

It all started Sunday night, after Cardi B won best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy," becoming the first female rapper as a solo artist to win the category.

Someone at BET (clearly a Cardi fan) took to the network's official Twitter account to throw shade Nicki's way.

“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the since-deleted tweet from the network read, linking to an article on BET.com about Cardi's award.

Minaj's latest album, "Queen," was snubbed at the Grammys this year, and the two female rappers have famously feuded.

Minaj subsequently announced Monday she was cancelling her appearance at this summer's BET Experience Concert and won't perform at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23.

In a statement, BET apologised to Minaj for the "hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused." The network says it will conduct an internal investigation.

But it was too late. "This is what BET posted about me. I'm not performing for that summer show anymore," Minaj texted Lil Wayne (who is also her Young Money label head), sharing a screen grab of their text conversation.

"I'm with u!!" he replied.

Minaj dropped the microphone on Twitter, saying: "Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. Summer Tour dates dropping soon."

Cardi wasn't exempt from online haterade. She took to Twitter Monday, inferring she didn't support BET's tweet and also swinging back at trolls attacking her historic Grammy win.

"I worked hard for my (expletive) album!" she said, before letting loose. "I locked myself in the studio for 3 months..Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days, pregnant... while everybody was harassing me like 'You can't do it...'"

Then Cardi deleted her Instagram entirely.

Also on Monday, Minaj accused Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich of blacklisting her from the awards show. (Her friend and collaborator Ariana Grande also called out Ehrlich ahead of the Grammys.)

"Nicki Minaj has been at the top of her game for way too long to not have had a Grammy. I don’t know what white man from the boards she pissed off," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Minaj replied: "I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth. Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night."

