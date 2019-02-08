Rev. Mrs.Korankye Ankrah Speaks On Challenges Of Being A Pastor's Wife

The role of Pastor’s to members of the church is as significant as that of the pastor’s wife. Most of the time, there is a lot of expectations from the Pastor’s wife. She is presumed as the mother of the church so she is expected to act accordingly. As a Pastor’s wife, your dressing needs to be decent yet fashionable, you also play the role of a mother, and counselor, helper, wife, prayer warrior, prophetess etc. the list goes on and on.

This happens to be the case of Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye who happens to be the wife to Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel.

She told Lexis Bill on the Personality Profile on Joy FM, Thursday that being a Pastor’s wife can sometimes be very lonely. She added that, most often you give out a lot of you and get little or nothing in return. “Every woman wants to be a pastor's wife but it can be a lonely journey” she stated.

One of her wishes growing up was to become a member of a religious community of women because of her passion for Kingdom business.

“I had always wanted to be a Catholic nun…It’s something that I wanted to do…,” Mrs. Korankye Ankrah revealed.

The Ashanti woman who was born and raised in Chorkor in the heart of Accra would land a job in the banking sector later in life although she would have preferred to be a dietician.

She held onto her passion until she got the chance to “preaching my first sermon in a church.” She sought permission from her supervisor at the bank to take the day off to prepare for her religious assignment- and it was granted.

The next day, Mama Rita, as she is now known, brought a cassette recording to her boss for possible feedback.

“After she listened to my preaching she advised me to resign. ‘This is not your calling, go and help your husband’s ministry’ she told me,” she recounted.

Listen to full interview below;