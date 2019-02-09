Reggae Artistes To Perform At Bob Marley Bash Tonight

The annual Bob Marley bash, which is slated for today Saturday, February 9th at the Akuma Village in Accra looks promising considering how arrangements are going so far.

The show is being organised in loving memory of Jamaican reggae legend, Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley), and also promote reggae music in Ghana. It is scheduled to start 7pm tonight.

It will feature a number of celebrated reggae and dancehall artistes who entertain thousands of reggae music fans expected to attend the event.

According to the organisers, it also features Kente Band, one of the popular reggae bands in the country.

The organisers, however, revealed that Francis Goldman, a Nigeria-based Ghanaian reggae artiste, will be performing at the event alongside special guest artiste.

They added that this year's event is going to be the biggest locally organised reggae festival ever.

There will be sales stands for a variety of items, including food and drinks.

---Daily Guide