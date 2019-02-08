Ebony Is Remembered On Her Journey Of No Return Today

Today marks exactly one year when Ebony traveled on a journey of no return. Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony, was a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist known for her hit songs "Poison", “sponsor”, “hustle” and “maame shwe”. She was discovered by Bullet from Ruff n Smooth. She was the fastest growing artiste in the country and became the first female ever to win the Artiste of The Year even in her demise.

Ebony died with her best friend, Frankie together with another man who was a soldier and her bodyguard after their car rammed into another car when she was returning from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi after visiting her mom whom she hadn't seen in a long time.

Ebony stole the hearts of many with her bubbliness and “I don’t care “attitude. She never allowed the negative comments of people affect her in any way. The “Sponsor” hit maker lived her life to the fullest. She could be classified as a happy child.

