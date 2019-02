3Music Awards; Patience Nyarko Leads With Six Nominations

2019 seems to be a good year for Ghanaian gospel musician Patience Nyarko as she keeps receiving more nominations in prestigious Award schemes across Africa.

The songstress last month came second in the gospel category at the maiden edition of Africa Gospel Awards after Joe Mettle with seven nominations.

This week Patience Nyarko ranked first among the 3Music Awards nominees under six categories and key industry players have described her nomination as well-deserved.

Entertainment pundits including Frank Kwabena Owusu [Franky 5] who is known for being extremely passionate about gospel music has described the nominations as a good one adding a congratulatory message.

The musician who has really worked hard under the year of review is tipped to win artiste of the year as well as gospel song of the year by most of music fans and key players in the entertainment industry.

Below is the full list of nominees

3MUSIC AWARDS 2019 NOMINATIONS.

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Akwaaba – Guity Beatz Ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

Do The Dance – Eddie Khae

Obi Nyani Me – Patience Nyarko

Akesormoshie – Gasmilla

Gringo – Shatta Wale

Wo – Ras Kuuku

Advice – Sarkodie

Borbolibobo – Evangelist I. K. Anning

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Uber Driver – Wendy Shay

Come N See My Mother – MzVee ft. Yemi Alade

Afrobeats – Kelvynbwoy

Adwenfi – DJ Vyrusky Ft. Kuami Eugene & Shatta Wale

Don’t Keep Me Waiting – Kwesi Arthur

Akwaaba – Guity Beatz Ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

Bawasaba – Stonebwoy

Amount – Shatta Wale

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Boys Kasa – R2Bees Ft. Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4Bonah, RJZ, Humble DIS, Medikal, Spacely

Akwaaba – MzVee Ft. Yemi Alade

CCTV – King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie

Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie Ft. King Promise

Obi Nyani Me- Patience Nyarko Ft. Brother Sammy

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur Ft. Sarkodie & Medikal

Killing Me Softly – Adina Ft. Kuami Eugene

Me Ne Woa – M.anifest Ft. King Promise

Kwane Kwane – Tic Ft. Kuami Eugene

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Mettle

Bethel Revival Choir

Diana Hamilton

Patience Nyarko

Evangelist I.K. Anning

Joyce Blessing

KODA

Cwesi Oteng

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

Medikal

Sister Deborah

Stonebwoy

M.anifest

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

Reggie Rockstone

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Shatta Movement

69 Fans

Gadam Nation

Sark Nation

Bhim Nation

Manifans

Pa2pa Soldiers

AMG Beyond Kontrol

Team Move

Shay Fans

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Darkovibes

Kelvynbwoy

Dope Nation

Eddie Khae

Wendy Shay

Kwesi Arthur

La Meme Gang

Quamina MP

GROUP OF THE YEAR

R2Bees

Dope Nation

La Meme Gang

Bethel Revival Choir

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Switch

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Wobete

DJ Slim

DJ Kaxtro

DJ Aroma

DJ Krakk

DJ Lalo

MUSIC WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Wendy Shay

Adina

Diana Hamilton

Patience Nyarko

MzVee

Sista Afia

Ebony Reigns

Efya

MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy

King Promise

Shatta Wale

KiDi

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT

Kojo Funds (UK)

Fuse ODG (UK)

A Star (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Kwamz N Flava

Eugy (UK)

Reggie N Bollie (UK)

Rocky Dawuni (USA)

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur

We Dey Vibe – R2Bees

Boys Kasa – R2Bees Ft. Various

Stables – Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang

Godzilla – La Meme Gang

Azuma Nelson Flow – M.anifest

Mensah – Kofi Mole Ft. Kwesi Arthur

How Much Remix – Medikal Ft. Sarkodie &Omar Sterling

SONG OF THE YEAR

Killing Me Softly – Adina Ft. Kuami Eugene

Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene

My Level – Shatta Wale

CCTV – King Promise Ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie

Obi Nyani Me – Patience Nyarko

Woara – Kwesi Arthur

Can’t Let You Go – Sarkodie Ft. King Promise

Obiaa Wone Master – Ponobiom Ft. Stonebwoy

Adiepena – KiDi

Bawasaba – Stonebwoy

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

WizKid (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Olamide (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Victor AD (Nigeria)

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Betweener – Kumi Guitar

Ye Be Wu Nti – Dada Hafco

Hustle – Ebony Ft. Brella

Adiepena – KiDi

Woara – Kwesi Arthur

Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene

Hye Me Bo – Akwaboah

My Level – Shatta Wale

Killing Me Softly – Adina Ft. Kuami Eugene

Selfish – King Promise

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

King Promise – CCTV ft Mugeez x Sarkodie

Gasmilla – Ak3sormorshi

Ponobiom – Obiaa Wone Master ft Stonebwoy

Sarkodie – Can’t let you go ft King Promise

Article Wan – That Thing ft Patapaa

Tic – Kwani Kwani ft. Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy – Dirty Enemies ft Baby Jet

Strongman – Baby Girl ft Kuami Eugene

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

KODA – Hosanna

Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo ( Well Done)

Evangelist I.K Anin – Bobolebobo

Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft Bro Sammy

Nacee – Efata Wo

Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You

Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Gospel Medley

Joe Mettle- My Everything

NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

Tulenkey

Mr Drew

Yaw Berk

Krymi

Kwesi Slay

Kofi Mole

Freda Rhymz

Amerado

Cina Soul

S3fa

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Wendy Shay- Uber Driver

Mzvee- Come and see my mother ft Yemi Alade

Kelvyn Boy – Afrobeats

DJ Vyrusky – Adwenfi ft Kuami Eugene x Shatta Wale

Kwesi Aurthur – Don’t keep me Waiting

Guilty Beats – Akwaaba ft Mr Eazi, Patapaa and Pappy Kojo

Stonebwoy – Bawasaba

Shatta Wale – Amount

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Kumi Guitar

Dada Hafco

King Promise

Nana Yaa

Adina

Akwaboah

HIP-HOP/HIPLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

R2bees

TiC

Strongman

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Ponobiom

La Meme Gang

Flowking Stone

Manifest

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG Beatz

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

Guilty Beatz

KillBeatz

Unkle Beatz

Willis Beats

Dat Beat God

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy- Top Skanka

KK Fosu – Lovers Rock Ft. Adina

Stonebwoy – Loyalty

Samini – Obaa

Stonebwoy – Most Original ft Sean Paul

Shatta Wale – Gringo

Shatta Walle – Gallies Party

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Samini

Epixode

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Medikal – How Much remix ft. Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo

Joey B – Stables ft. La Même Gang

Kirani AYAT – GUDA

M.anifest – Azumah Nelson Flow

MzVee – Come and See My Moda ft. Yemi Alade

Shatta Wale – Gringo

King Promise – Selfish

Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker – Things We Do 4 Love (Remix) ft. Sarkodie x KiDi

Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton – I Believe

Epixode – 3NITY

Bisa Kdei – Highlife Connect

Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart

Joe Mettle – God of Miracles

Ebony Reigns – Bonyfied

Stonebwoy – Epistles of Mama

Shatta Wale – Reign

