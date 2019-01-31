"Daddy Lumba Is A Disco Beats Singer while Kojo Antwi Is A Reggae Artiste"- Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Veteran musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley has made claims that Daddy Lumba as well as Kojo Antwi are not Highlife Musicians. Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi have been known for decades as highlife musicians. According to Gyedu Blay, he does not see his two colleagues as Highlife musicians. To him, most of the songs produced by Daddy Lumba & Kojo Antwi cannot be classified as Highlife music. He, therefore, described Daddy Lumba as a musician who sings over disco beats and Kojo Antwi, a reggae musician.

He made the revelation on Atinka TV’s Entertainment City Show during a discussion on highlife music and the way forward.

“In reality, Daddy Lumba is not a highlife musician, but sings in Twi to disco beats and terms it highlife while Kojo Antwi is also just a reggae musician who also sings in Twi and terms it Highlife,” he said.

“Highlife beats, rhythm and back-up musicians make the genre and, therefore, if we are going to import some beats and sing some songs in Twi and term it a Highlife song, then we are spoiling our genre of music,” he added.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer. The first musician from Ghana to formally incorporate rap forms into local highlife rhythms, Ambolley created the musical genre Simigwa.