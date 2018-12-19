Samini’s ‘Untamed’ album finally out

Ghanaian afro-pop, dancehall and reggae artiste Emmanuel Andrews Samini stage named Samini has finally released his seventh album ‘untamed’ and music enthusiasts would get to experience quality music after making a purchase of the new album which is now on selected online musical stores.

The album, ‘Untamed’ has 22 songs on it, with all being reggae songs.

According to him, he derived inspirations for the album through “been through the mud, through the sun and the rain, one thing i know is, no pain no gain so watch out for this 7th Album titled untamed.” he said.

Samini said, he decided to go all out with reggae song because he is who he is now because of reggae.

“This is an initiative to just give the right credit to reggae music because reggae has given me what I am or has taken me where I am today” he said.

Explaining further, the dancehall artist said, the album is to give his fans more matured music at a go.

“If I get nominated for the Grammy's I will be very happy but with or without the album I am excited about this album” he added.

Commenting on his annual concert “Saminifest’ the dancehall artist said, patrons should expect nothing but the best.