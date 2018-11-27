Modern Ghana logo

All Set For 2018 Accra Beer Festival On 7th December

Come 7th December 2018 at the Memory Lane Art Park, Accra Ghana will experience the maiden edition of the ACCRA BEER FESTIVAL which will be the first of its kind but promises to be one of the pre -eminent Beer festivals in Africa.

The Accra Beer Festival whose target will not be only passionate beer lovers but also all stake holders in the beverage industry, it will be an annual celebratory event with a variety of beers (darker, heavier, lighter beers) and other beverages alcoholic or otherwise will be sampled and be up for purchases.

As many may not be aware, the main motive behind the Accra Beer Festival will be showcasing Ghana’s beverages and cuisine whiles educating the general public on intake and general health.

The event will be an awesome way to celebrate and embrace the changing of the season and also serve as a platform for manufacturers and Importers and the consuming public to converge on one platform to network, share ideas whiles having fun.

Activities will include

• Beer pong

• Beer competition

• Spin And Win

• Good music

• Networking

• Site seeing

• Beer Tasting

• Beer Education and many more.

Date: December 7th 2018

Venue: Memory Lane Art Park, Opeibea, Accra; Time is exactly 1pm and Rate is FREE! The event will be hosted by Kweku T with Dj Kelvin and Dj Allegation on the turn table. The event is powered by Moba Entertainment, Veritas Publics Co. Ltd And Fix Consult with Entamoty Media, Yfm as media partners; For Any other enquiries; Partnership, Sponsorship Etc please Contact 0240264896 / 0209044392

Source : Entamoty.com

