Odehyieba curses Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as X'mas is approaching not to get any hit song

if you are Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s fan then don’t expect any hit song from him again or if you are closer to Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin then do him a favor by advising him not to do music again, because he will be wasting his money and time for nothing as his career and music has been placed under a curse for life by Odehyieba.

An interview in a form of video spotted by Komfa Ishmael seems Odehyieba is behind some of the woes of the Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin suppressing his career and music under the carpet.

The interview which happened in the studios of TV Africa still raises a lot of questions as Odehyiena claimed to have placed a curse on Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s music career forever.

Answering a question by the presenter the Ladder Hit-maker asserted that he has a solid covenant with God, thus he has placed a curse on Kwadwo Nkansah lilwin not to get any VGMA nomination or get a hit song in Ghana for life.

“In life, if you wrong someone because you are big, you expect the person to beg you rather. But I am saying this on air, if you are able to do a song in Ghana here then it gets VGMA nomination or you get a popular song that will hit big time like Ladder, Oh no then you lie.”.Odehyieba said.

The presenter who was not convinced with the answer asked him to repeat him.

“If Lil win gets any hit song other than Ladder, Oh no it will never happen, I have that covenant with God on a table. Because what he did to me still pains me and my mother, My mother used to cry over this and even the tears of my mother is something. “He added.

Background of the Beef

Odehyieba made a collaboration song with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil win titled Ladder, after the song taking over Ghana, The Kumawood actor claimed the ownership of that particular song and started enjoying the fruits and benefits that comes with the hit alone leaving his collaborator.

This act of the Kumawood actor infuriated Odehyieba which result in radio, television and social media war with live videos.

Both of there were seen on radio, television and social media throwing insults at each other.