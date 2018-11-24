FS drops visuals for his new song Agro nie featuring Wankora and Lucci Money

Ireland popular Afropop artiste storms Ghana with his new visuals Agoro Nie featuring Wankora and Lucci Money.

G Jones who is a Ghanaian but has spent most of his life in Ireland is currently in Ghana to promote his new song Agoro.

FS who had gross influence in the music industry in Ghana sometime ago has bounced back again with mind-blowing song Agoro with first class visuals.

A song that will keep you on your toes for hours proves to be very competitive in the music territory.

Without wasting much time check the video below

This is also the audio for Download