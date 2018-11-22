Alleged Photo Of Benedicta Gafah’s Ex-Boyfriend Who Beat Her Up Pops Up

There have been twists and turns over recent Benedicta Gafah’s photo which went viral on social media. The photo which was uploaded by the actress shows her damaged face after been assaulted by a man she earlier failed to disclose.

According to Benedicta, she was abused by a man from around 4 years ago after she found out that he was cheating on her and opted to leave.

But Aifa Schwar on her ‘Political Police’ show on TV Africa claimed that the domestic abuse was due to a juju Benedicta planted in her husband’s house and not the other way round.

Well, we have managed to get a photo of the man behind the brutalised face of the beautiful actress.

The ex-boyfriend who is alleged to be a fraudster walks around with the name Dr Kelvin meanwhile his real name is Charles Asumadu.

According to an insider who has a fair knowledge of the brutality, Mr Kelvin met Benedicta Gafa some years back and started dating which led to Charles going to see Gafah’s family with a promise ring and one Schnapp for knocking.

The two later bought a land in Mamponteng Fawoade, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to build a house.

Benedicta Gafah one day got a distress from a woman claiming to be the legitimate wife of Mr Kelvin and after various findings, it later turned out that Mr Kelvin is indeed married to the unknown lady.

Benedicta for peace to prevail between both parties told the man he can’t continue the relationship and left the uncompleted building for Mr Kelvin.

She was later attacked by Kelvin at her(Gafah) rented apartment they used to stay in whenever he returns back from America leaving her with the damaged face.

He allegedly paid Afia Schwarzenegger just to disgrace her. The case is still pending in Court so he will hear from her family, the insider disclosed.