AFRIMA Airs Live On DStv and GOtv Across Africa

Multichoice is pleased to announce that we will be broadcasting the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) live on DStv and GOtv on 21- 24 November.

The This festival which is in its 5th year, will be held in multiple locations in Accra, its new host city till 2020. This years’ main event will be hosted by a trio led by Ghana’s polyglot MC Anita Erskine, Pearl Thusi from South Africa and US based Ghanaian Actor/Comedian Michael Blackson.

The Awards will be screened live on DStv channel 196 to Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access customers and on GOtv MAX and GOtv Plus Channel 129. DStv customers can across the continent can also stream the events live on the DStv Now app on their phones as well. AFRIMA is the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent.

“MultiChoice is glad to use the power of entertainment to connect our customers across the continent. We believe by sharing the magic of this award and its allied events with the world we will be not only be celebrating the rich musical diversity of our continent but supporting Africa’s creative industries into becoming a more vibrant, economic powerhouse,” said Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana.

AFRIMA airing live from Accra, Ghana’s capital is scheduled for the 21st to 24th November 2018; other activities scheduled include the Africa Music Business Summit, a combination of musical conferences and trade expo will bring stakeholders in the creative and arts industry together to discuss the business of music in Africa.

There is also the AFRIMA Music Village, a music concert and cultural festival which will be aired live to millions of African music lovers across the globe via a network of over eighty plus broadcasters.

The AFRIMA Music Village who will witness live performances from African artistes like P Square, Shatta Wale, Wiyala, Falz, Diamond Platinum plus over forty more African musical greats.

Nominees in the regional and continental categories are battling it out for the coveted AFRIMA 23.9 karat gold-plated trophy.

The Regional Category, which consists of Best Female artistes and Best Male artistes in the five regions of Africa, features 79 nominees while the Continental Category which honours exceptional work in different African music genres, boasts of 260 nominees with both categories making up a total number of 339 music professionals and songs nominated for the 2018 edition of the continental awards.