I Miss Castro – Appietus

Ghanaian music producer, Appiah Dankwah, better known as Appietus has disclosed that Hiplife artiste Theophilus Tagoe aka Castro will soon be declared dead.

According to him, It’s been 4 years now since Castro went missing and the whole music industry is still in shock over his sudden disappearing

Speaking in an interview on Radio Central in Cape Coast, Appietus noted that, he’s not the person who has missed the veteran singer (Castro) but the entire nation.

“Even yesterday I was playing “Kuntu No Mu”. I updated it on my Facebook and WhatsApp status yesterday so a lot of DJs were playing it.

“It’s not me alone, everyone is missing Castro. The law says if after 7 years and he is not back it means he is dead. It’s almost 7 years now”, Appietus told Amansan Krakye.

Castro and his girlfriend Janet Bandu mysteriously disappeared after their Jet Ski capsized on Ada river on July 6, 2014.