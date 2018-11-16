Music: MiYAKi- “Fall Down” (Malwedhe English Version) Prod by BPM)

MiYAKi aka “Youngest In Charge” who turn 18 years, days back releases a refix of South African musician King Monada’s 2018 hit song “Malwedhe”

The song which has a crazy dance to it by falling a sleep when it gets to the chorus, got fans on social media going crazy by sharing videos of them falling a-sleeping when playing the song.

MiYAKi who decided to do the English version of the hit song “Malwedhe” titled his as “Fall Down”

Download stream and share “Fall Down” (Malwedhe) by MiYAKi below

Sound-cloud :

https://soundcloud.com/visionmusicgroup233/miyaki-fall-down-malwedhe-english-version-prod-by-bpmboss

Mediafire : https://bit.ly/2PZsV9j

Audiomack : https://audiomack.com/song/visionmusicgroup/miyaki-fall-down-malwedhe-english-version-prod-by-bpmboss