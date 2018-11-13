Those Who Criticize Me Are Just Like Me – Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong has lashed out at haters accusing them of perpetrating evil deeds in secret.

She expressed disgust at how people attack her for no real reason, claiming that they do worst things and turn around to criticize her.

“It’s funny how people will judge and criticize you for the same thing they codedly do and same life they wish they had,” she said in a post on her Instagram.

She has charged individuals suffering the same fate as her to brush off criticisms and work at improving themselves as their accusers are no different from them.

“Never let anyone make you feel bad for who you are,” she said.

See post below.

