Yaa Yaa, Others To Electrify Zen Garden This Friday

Yaa Yaa

Yaa Yaa will host a musical concert at the Zen Garden at Labone in Accra this Friday, November 16.

The show is being organised by Yaa Yaa and her management team to entertain her fans and interact with them.

The event, which will bring together individuals and lovers of hiplife and Afro-pop music, will witness performance from some selected female artistes who will perform alongside Yaa Yaa, the headline artiste.

Yaa Yaa has promised to give her fans a fun-filled night and thrill them with amazing performance that would make them dance throughout her two hours performance.

The female vocalist is expected to perform some of her popular songs which include 'Am I', 'Incredible', 'Kae', 'Walahi', 'Dumb Drum', among others.

On November 23, Afro-pop artiste Bibie Brew will also host a special musical concert to celebrate her birthday.

The event, according to the organisers, is expected to attract a numbers of important personalities, including her fans, celebrities and some diplomats.

France-based Bibie Brew, who has shared the stage with a number of international artistes, was a resident judge on Stars of The Future for three consecutive years.

She has also been a judge for the MTN-sponsored Project Fame in Nigeria.

She owns the New Morning Art Café, where she gives young talents the opportunity to showcase their talents in the arts to her high-profile patrons from embassies and foreign missions across Ghana and other notable individuals and groups.