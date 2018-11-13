Mahalia wins Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2018

For the first time, Miss Commonwealth pageant has been held in Ghana.

The grand finale of the Ghana version of the international beauty pageant was held on November 10, 2018, at Alisa Hotel.

Twenty (20) contestants made it to the grand finale, they opened the show with a dance competition, based the accumulated votes.

They were then shortlisted to ten, who then entered into the talent competition.

They showcased their rich knowledge in the history of Ghana.

Nero X then claimed the stage and entertained the audience with almost all his hit songs.

The list was then narrowed to 5 contestants who were judged based on the answers they provided to questions relating to social issues like education.

Songstress Wendy Shay performed her recently released hit songs before Mahalia Esi Tawiah was crowned the winner of Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2018.

She walked home with a brand new Kia Picanto, and all-expenses-paid a trip to the United Kingdom and will participate in the world event next year.

Bella Agyeman takes the second runner-up spot while Eugenia Maabena Ackom takes the first runner-up.

The judges for the night were renowned Ghanaian DJ, Michael Mensah Ayenu (DJ Mensah), Actresses, Benedicta Gafah, Christabel Ekeh, Regina Adu Safoah and fashion designer Quophi Akotuah.

The Miss Commonwealth Ghana pageant is organized in partnership with Princess Duncan Foundation.