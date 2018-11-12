Photo: Reggie Rockstone Spotted Without His Dreadlocks

modernghana logo

What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
39 minutes ago

CitiNewsRoom
The originator of the hip life music genre, Reggie Rockstone, has been spotted in a new look.

The member of the VVIP music group has been seen without his dreadlocks which has been a prominent feature of his brand since got into the music industry.

He shared a photo on Instagram with a hand holding scissors to his head. The picture shows him in a down-cut hair style.

Even though he did not give details of the haircut, he captioned the post ‘call the police’ with the hashtags “#done, #movierole, #saytay”, suggesting that he might have cut off the locks for a movie role.

1111201860603 qulxoba442 reggie

In 2013, a similar photo went viral on social media suggesting that he had cut his locks but he came out to refute it.

Since he posted the photo a lot of people have reacted, with some expressing their disappointment in the ‘dread-loss’.

1111201860604 i41p266ffa stone

quot-img-1It is tough to try to 'unknow' what u already know

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1
