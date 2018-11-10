modernghana logo

Highlife Musicians Must Wake Up – KK Fosu

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known in showbiz as “K.K Fosu”, has said, highlife musicians must put in more efforts to help keep the music genre alive.

According to the World Map records signee, the insurgence of other genre of music possess a great risk to the existence of the Ghanaian highlife music.

“We need more voices in highlife and some crazy publicity. Highlife musicians should wake up and find new ways of promoting their music like the new path dancehall artistes are taking, where their music is spread across,’’ K.K Fosu told GNA Entertainment.

The legendary hiplife and highlife artiste, also stated that, it would be very important to re-brand highlife, but not necessarily changing the face of the music.

“We need to flood the industry with more songs and I believe its time, we brand highlife to suit the system. I also urge entertainment outfits to support the highlife music, because it belongs to us,” KK Fosu said.

He also lauded the efforts of Kuami Eugene, Kidi and the other young ones for making efforts to give highlife a new face and urge the old ones to be vibrant in the music industry.

K.K Fosu is set to drop sixth album dubbed ‘Am Back’’ in the next coming months having released some few singles over the past months.

