modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
58 minutes ago | General News

Shatta Wale Urges New Artistes to Focus on Good Songs Not Awards

Modern Ghana
Shatta Wale Urges New Artistes to Focus on Good Songs Not Awards

Dancehall cum reggae artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has advised up and coming artistes to focus on producing good music.

According to the “Freedom” music fame, new crop of young musicians should concentrate on recording good songs to build themselves financially before they pushed towards awards schemes.

The dancehall artiste in a series of tweets on Wednesday when he lashed out to music critics via his twitter handle Wednesday.

The tweet read “let’s not push our new artistes so much towards award schemes because after that the burden for them to create becomes too much and so I suggest we rather build them financially and give dem [sic] a global brand.”

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1If the departure of NDC gurus from Atta Mills' Camp is the same as undressing, then Atta Mills will soon be naked !!

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1
body-container-line