Shatta Wale Urges New Artistes to Focus on Good Songs Not Awards

Dancehall cum reggae artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has advised up and coming artistes to focus on producing good music.

According to the “Freedom” music fame, new crop of young musicians should concentrate on recording good songs to build themselves financially before they pushed towards awards schemes.

The dancehall artiste in a series of tweets on Wednesday when he lashed out to music critics via his twitter handle Wednesday.

The tweet read “let’s not push our new artistes so much towards award schemes because after that the burden for them to create becomes too much and so I suggest we rather build them financially and give dem [sic] a global brand.”