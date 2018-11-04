RoyalVisitGhana: BHC holds Royal reception for Prince Charles, Camilla

It was a night of music and golden handshakes as a privileged few, well-connected personalities here in Ghana shared a stage, the night and a birthday with the Royal couple, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

It was a mix of diplomacy, royal courtesies and fun to begin what will be an enthralling four-day visit by the heir apparent to the British throne and his wife.

The night was brief but glamorous in everything that makes the Ghana-UK relations tick and the Commonwealth big.

And while the night was meant for fun, many of the privileged attendees had business on their minds. It was also a fertile ground to plant and in some cases harvest good business relationships. The rich royal couple came to the reception not with gifts but with rich royal connection and patronage everyone wanted to be associated with.

In case you do not know what that means, a cursory check at Reprezent in London as well Royal College of Art will help. Those two institutions were virtually on their knees with one saved partially by a crowd funding appeal according to the Guardian. But with Royal connection and patronage those two intuitions now have a different story to tell. If the destinies of institutions can change with a royal handshake and approval, guess what that will do for a Kidi, Becca and other business entities in Ghana.

So MPs, including Ezanator Rawlings, ministers and their deputies including Robert Ahomka Lindsay, top journalists, Israel Laryea, business heads including Yolanda Cuba of Vodafone, McDan Shipping boss, Daniel McKorley, and entertainment icons, top Ghanaian designers, boxer Isaac Dogboe as well as the Royal Commonwealth Africa head John Apea and his team were present to share pleasantries not just with the Royal couple but to build new acquaintances.

Becca, Gyedu Blay Ambulley together with the high school band had serenaded the crowd with some sumptuous back-to-back hits until word swept through the crowd that the Royal Couple was ready to meet the guests, then the attention shifted from music to business.

When the host, the British High Commissioner Iain Walker officially opened the night with a stunning welcome address, the royal curtain had been lifted for a sumptuous night of great Ghanaian music to continue.

“Welcome to Ghana which is situated on the equator and situated on the Greenwich meridian, it truly is the centre of the world. As we say in Ghana Akwaaba. The Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall this is your first time in Ghana. We hope to see you what you have been missing. I can assure you the warmth of the weather is equally matched by warmth of the people,” he said to a thunderous applause.

The guests were treated to a gorgeous rendition of the Ghanaian and UK anthems before the crowd, in their discordant voices, sang a happy birthday song to Prince Charles whose Birthday falls on November 14 but has decided to share the month of his birth with his guests.

Flanked by his wife and some accomplished Ghanaians, HRH Prince Charles cut the cake amidst shouts and celebrations.

The couple was ushered indoors after which Ghana’s music prodigies- King Promise, Kidi, Kuami Eugene- excited the crowd with bouts of great hits.

It was Kidi who started it all with a tasty performance and carried the crowd the along with him. One hit song after another, the young talented artiste mesmerized the crowd with his voice and his popular tracks.

Then came Kuami Eugene! Except for their physical appearances and colour, Kidi and Kuami Eugene are almost identical in their voices, songs and rhythm. Eugene rocked the crowd with his dance moves and a complete performance.

King Promise made no promises but he delivered on the night.