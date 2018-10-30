modernghana logo

I Don’t Hate Stonebwoy – Willi Roi

Willi Roi head of A&R at Zylofon Music has described the “Most Original” music fame (Stonebwoy) as rude.

According him, he has no problem with Stonebwoy but he does not really enjoy his company since he “Stonebwoy” always has a bossy approach.

His comment comes after revelation by Mr Logic that he (Willi Roi) blocked Stonebwoy‘s chance to record a song with international artiste R. Kelly.

Speaking an in interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on his Vibes In 5 show, Willi Roi stated that, he does not hate Stonebwoy as wide spread but they don’t actually see eye to eye.

“…what I don’t like is his rudeness he displays anything I want to talk to him” he stated.

