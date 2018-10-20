Reign Album Launch: Shatta Explains Why He Snubbed Stonebwoy, Samini

The Reign Album concert brouhaha continues this time around after a successful concert Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr aka Shatta Wale has revealed that no one informed him that Stonebwoy and Samini were at the fantasy dome.

The Zylofon signee revealed in an interview with Sammy Flex on the flagship programme dubbed Showbiz Agenda on Accra-based Zylofon FM.

Several interviews Stonebwoy’s manager Blakk Cedi granted affirmed that when he got to the Fantasy dome he spoke to Bull Dog known in real life as Lawrence Asiamah Hanson that Stonebwoy and the Highgrade boss were set to perform on the night.

When asked by host [Sammy Flex] if he knew Stonebwoy and Samini was at the venue? He said that time I was busy until when I saw Samini tweet which I apologised.

He continued that, but the right thing must be done because I recall Samini did his Saminifest my management made the arrangement weeks ago before the climax of the event same implied to Stonebwoy’s Ashiaman To The World Concert.

He added that no one came to him that Stonebwoy and Samini were around to perform but it’s about time artistes and management must do the right thing.

Listen To This Interview…

