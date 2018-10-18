Edem Announces Edemfest 2018

Rapper Edem has officially launched the 2018 edition of Edemfest.

The multiple award-winning rapper launched the second annual music festival on Monday, October 15, at Urbano Hotel in Osu, Accra.

Addressing the press, the “Fokoloyor” hitmaker said: “as you would expect of creatives form these parts, my career began modestly — pounding on school desks and sleeping on studio floors. And so, I consider it a great blessing to reach the heights that I have, and to possess an influential voice.”

He said whenever he reflects on his musical journey, his heart ‘brims with joy’ but it also reminds him of the responsibilities he assumes.

“Undoubtedly, music is a powerful tool, and my music has constantly served as a great platform to share my story, and inspire fellow youth who nurse hopes of a better life. My name loosely translates as ‘redemption’ —and it is what I seek to demonstrate with my life.

Especially in an era where it is easy to lose our identity whiles navigating the globalisation question, Edemfest was conceived as part of brand Edem’s Corporate Social Responsibility, as an avenue to remind ourselves of an illustrious heritage as a people, and a wakeup call for us to preserve the very culture that makes us unique,” he stated.

A day-long event highlighted by a grand musical concert, Edemfest consists of various activities catering to art, culture, tourism and business.

Last year, the festival was held on the Keta High Street, with the core aim of raising awareness on illegal fishing. This year, the event, which serves as a prelude to the Hogbetsotso Festival, will be held with the objective of tackling sand-winning, and open defecation.

Edemfest 2018 comes off Friday, November 2, at the Aborigine Beach Resort, Keta — a serene beach with pure sands, the venue is a gorgeous testament of what happens when we take the duty of preserving our environment seriously.

This year’s event will be attended by over 20,000 patrons — double of the number we recorded last year.

“We are confident that Edemfest 2018, aside reconnecting us to our heritage and reviving our confidence in our potential, will go a long way towards contributing to the economic development of the area, as well as fostering budding talent from there. Watch out for a special performance by Agbadza group, Charles Nipson Foundation Group (NFG),” Edem divulged.

“We would like to especially acknowledge our partners: Clayman Impression, Griddle Kitchen, Gbevunation, Rythms Africa, and Genet Services for helping us put together the event,” he concluded.

Edemfest 2018 is proudly sponsored by Snappy Snacks, MTN, Aborigines Beach Resort and Betway.