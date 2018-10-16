Akosua Adjepong hints 2 ultra-heavy songs with her lovely sister, Stephanie Benson.

Certain, confident, positive, and unquestionable Ghanaian music queens, Stephanie Benson and her amazing sister Akosua Adjepong have heeded to the countless requests from their fans to share their alluring voices on the same instrumentation.

At an earlier time getting to the end of the year, happiness missed with smile and beaming emotions are presupposed to flash over the faces of music fans like sunshine over flowers because the sisters are cooking two mammoth songs titled #Frema & #Odo.

They're uncertain on the exact date to release both songs, but it will be out before the close of the year with it's videos.

This means, for the first time in many years, Stephanie and Akosua are poised to hypnotize the entire creative circle and Ghanaians at large as jazz meets high-life. Can you imagine the vocal spectrum, styles, harmonies, patterns, story-lines and composition? Both songs will gain them widespread attention factoring the key elements the songs carry. They've had individual successes in their own respective right, now their taking it to the next level as sisters of vivify.

The queen of jazz uploaded a snippet of video on her official instagram page Akosua and captioned it "The time is coming..... sisters unite in music and the world will be at peace.. 😙

@akosuaadjepong1 and @stephaniebensonlive".

