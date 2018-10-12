I’ll Attend Shatta Wale’s Reign Album Concert-Kwaw Kese

CEO of Mad Time Entertainment, Kwaw Kese says if Shatta Wale invites him to the Reign album concert he will go.

According to him, he does not want to see any artist going down and also no human being can kill someone’s career.

Shatta Wale has been engaged in numerous verbal combat with fellow artistes in the entertainment industry, like Stonebwoy, Ponobiom with the latest being Kwaw Kesse, and Sarkodie.

Speaking in an interview based on whether he will go to Shatta Wale’s Reign album concert, he said unless he is invited.

“Oh how I go pass through, some body’s show.. how can u go there without the person inviting you, but if he calls me I will attend “.

He went on to say that he knows the ‘Wumaame Twe’ hitmaker is strong and he wishes him all the best in his album concert on Saturday 0ctober 13 2018.

The ‘Abodam’ hitmaker is set to release a new song title “Yesu Ajomawura” then official Christmas titled ‘Unlooking’ featuring Samini and VVIP.