Ghanaian Celebs React to Sarkodie’s 'diss' Song

Shatta Wale’s friend, Pope Skinny is among a number of entertainment personalities who have applauded rapper Sarkodie’s diss song targetted at the dancehall artiste.

The diss song, ‘My Advice’, which takes jabs at Shatta Wale, since its release Wednesday, has sent social media buzzing.

‘My Advice’ seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

Watch the video below (NB: Strong language - viewer discretion is advised)

“Your brand [is not] strong enough, If it is strong then keep quiet. You will soon [leave]…You showed d***, one day you will show buttocks. The last thing [that I] want is attention,” he rapped.

Sarkodie questioned the dancehall artiste’s claim to wealth and asked him to stop wearing cheap jewellery.

“Who gives an f*** about your chicken change property…f*** all the bragging and chill because honestly your whole bank account couldn’t buy you one tear rubber [Range Rover] Evoque but you’re claiming supremacy,” he jabbed.

Since the diss track, a number of entertainment personalities, Captain Planet, D-Black, Edem, Ponobiom, Bisa Kdei, Peace Hyde, Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale’s buddy Pope Skinny and a host of others, have reacted on social media.

See some of the reactions below:

