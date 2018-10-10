Stephanie Benson Gushes Over Her Splendid Family

Ghanaian International jazz singer Stephanie Benson has expressed satisfaction over her incredible family life.

The songstress who observed that her life feels complete with her family, shares her experience in a song titled, “Dear Lord”.

The song prominently features all her children Alexandra, Natalia, Jonathan, Dominique and Cameron.

“I had the most beautiful chance to write this song ‘Dear Lord” and sing it with my 5 children. I’m so proud of them. Alexandra, Natalia, Jonathan, Dominique and Cameron. My life is complete,” she said in a post on her Instagram page.

Here’s a snippet from the song “ Dear Lord”.