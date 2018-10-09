Fennec's death: Kwaw Kese Unhappy With Bulldog’s Release

Rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that he was not happy that the prime suspect in the murder of his former manager was left off the hook.

He believes strongly that failure of the police to do their work saw Bulldog, walk a free man. He was arrested in connection with the murder of Fennec Okyere.

“It was in the news when they discharged Bulldog who was the prime prospect. They said nobody was coming again. Even the prosecutors were not going to court. I believe our security system is very weak,” a very disappointed Kwaw Kese told Lexis Bill in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM Monday.

According to him, “If you are [going to] discharge somebody you have to come out” and organize a press conference to inform the public just as they did when Bulldog was arrested.

Fennec Okyere was killed at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants. He died at age 31.

Bulldog

Bulldog, who the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) picked up on Thursday, April 10, 2014, as the lead suspect in the murder of Fennec, was alleged to have threatened to kill Fennec.

An Accra Central District Court in January 2018 set Bulldog free from allegations of murder.

Asked if he believes Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, is complicit in the murder of Fennec, he said, “I can’t say Bulldog is but he is the prime suspect so at least the way they dealt with him was not satisfactory.”

Bulldog, according to Kwaw Kese, learnt everything about management and music from Fennec so “if you end up beefing with such a person somebody who showed you the light... Bulldog wasn’t that nice with Fennec and myself before Fennec passed [away].”

“I’m not ok because the police didn’t act right because the first time the thing happened, you did a press [and] the time they released Bulldog there was no press conference. That shows that the police have not done 100% work so they should come back again that is why we are not happy,” he added.

Kwaw Kese revealed that he went through depression after Fennec died.