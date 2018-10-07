Chris Attoh Speaks After His Private Wedding

Chris Attoh has taken to Facebook to express his gratitude to God for giving him another wife after his first marriage failed.

In the post, the Ghanaian actor mentioned that God has gifted him a 'sun' whose light can make him see clearly.

“I want to thank God for his love and for hearing my prayers, indeed when the sun appears all things suddenly seen with clarity!!! Thank you God for a blessed day!!!” he posted.

The Ghanaian actor is now married to Bettie Jenifer, a Caribbean who based in the United States of America.

The private ceremony was held yesterday, October 6, 2018 at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Chris & Bettie

This comes after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite collapsed in 2017, barely two years after they got married.

They have have a son together.

In recent past, Chris had cited the unwillingness of wives to trust and be subservient to their husbands as a major cause of breakdown of marriages.

“…As a woman, you need to trust the captain of the ship. It's really important if you want peace in your home,” he told Bola Ray in an interview on Starr FM.

A few days to Chris' wedding to Bettie, his ex-wife Damilola also granted an interview to the Punch in Nigeria suggesting that Chris is not a real man.

Damilola and ex-husband Chris Attoh

Even though she did not explain what she meant by that, she said in her second marriage, she would settle for a man in the real sense of the word.

“This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don't try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment. I learnt a lot from my past experience (in marriage) and I may have to write a book about it. There are quite a lot of things and I wouldn't want to single out one. If I single it out, it may seem like the most important one when it's not so; they are all very important.” she noted.

Before they got married, they had played a sensual role together in '6 Hours to Christmas,' a move produced by Shirley Frimpong Manso of Sparrow Productions.