Chris Attoh Speaks After His Private Wedding
Chris Attoh has taken to Facebook to express his gratitude to God for giving him another wife after his first marriage failed.
In the post, the Ghanaian actor mentioned that God has gifted him a 'sun' whose light can make him see clearly.
The Ghanaian actor is now married to Bettie Jenifer, a Caribbean who based in the United States of America.
The private ceremony was held yesterday, October 6, 2018 at North Kaneshie in Accra.
Chris & Bettie
This comes after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite collapsed in 2017, barely two years after they got married.
They have have a son together.
In recent past, Chris had cited the unwillingness of wives to trust and be subservient to their husbands as a major cause of breakdown of marriages.
A few days to Chris' wedding to Bettie, his ex-wife Damilola also granted an interview to the Punch in Nigeria suggesting that Chris is not a real man.
Damilola and ex-husband Chris Attoh
Even though she did not explain what she meant by that, she said in her second marriage, she would settle for a man in the real sense of the word.
Before they got married, they had played a sensual role together in '6 Hours to Christmas,' a move produced by Shirley Frimpong Manso of Sparrow Productions.