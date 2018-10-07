modernghana logo

2018 RTP Awards: Stacy Amoateng Wins RTP Personality of The Year

Abu Mubarik - pulse.com.gh
Stacy Amoateng has won the 2018 Radio and Television Personality of the year.

She saw off competition from Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne, Nana Yaw Sarfo of Vision 1 Fm, Patrick Osei Agyeman (Songo) of Adom Tv and Bernard Avle of Citi Fm.

Stacy is the host of Christian program 'Restoration With Stacy.'

Her show was also adjudged as the TV Program Of The Year.

The Radio and Television Personality Awards is the biggest, most prestigious and highly advertised event in Ghana with the focus to honour excellence in the media industry.

