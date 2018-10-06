Guru Reveals How He Survived Attacks On His Life

Rapper Guru is counting his blessings after surviving several attempts on his life.

According to the rapper, before the release of his latest album, ‘Journey of Judah’, he was poisoned on several occasions.

The NKZ music boss said several attempts were made on his life including people poisoning the water he drinks and food he eats.

“It wasn’t once. It was a continuous thing. [There are] different strategies that people use to poison people. Some will pass through food, some will pass through water anytime you are on stage you give your water to someone else and it’s a different ball game,” he told KMJ in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Recounting one of the near-fatal incidents, he said, “the last time I was on stage performing, got on stage, the whole crowd jamming and all of a sudden you [take] water and your voice is not ‘popping’ up again, you can’t even talk…so you just have to move up.”

The rapper, born Nana Yaw Adjei Yeboah Maradona, said he has endured a lot and things have been “very difficult.”

To him, these attempts are things some people do to others in show business to bring them down.

“Every artiste, every industry player will, by all means, experience this…if you’ve not gone through it, expect it, prepare for it…people you love the most, you expect to be there for you will move away…,” the ‘Problem’ rapper said.

Guru says he is stronger now and the experience inspired his 24-track ‘Journey of Judah’ double album.

“The album talks about my real life,” he said.

Watch the video below:

