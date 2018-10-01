See Photos Of Pappy Kojo’s “On-And -Off” Girlfriend

In an interview with Ace presenter Deloris Frimpong on the Delay Show, Pappy Kojo disclosed that despite his wild carefree lifestyle, he has been dating the same girl for 5 years.

The 'Realer No' Hitmaker stated that his relationship did not restrict him from living the life of a 40-year-old man. He admitted to dating other girls on the side but confessed that those relationships were meaningless and fleeting.

Pappy revealed that these decisions were because sometimes he felt suffocated with those around him and needed his space. He also said his girlfriend of five years was aware of his preferences and makes herself scarce whenever needed.

Have a peek:



This got us very curious as to who this mystery lady was. After searching for a while, we found her. She's the very gorgeous Sandra Parker and we just can get enough of her photos. Still bemused as to how she does it but her stance isn't uncommon. We all watched how Chioma also stood by Davido as he exercised youthful exuberance.

Damn...:



She so hot, makes you wonder why Pappy still goes after other girls. I think she deserves a thumbs-up for being the "realer no".

Want more? Here you go...:



WATCH A CUTE VIDEO COMPILATION HERE:

