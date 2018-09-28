Funeral mourners go mad at Kumasi based artist Anamon because of his new song Nkwasia Wou

Rapheal Essien Kumasi based hiplife Artiste known in the showbiz as Anamon is in hot waters as funeral mourners rejects his new single Nkwasia wou and call for ban of that particular song.

According to the mourners the song contains abusive or derogatory word which needs to be proscribed immediately.

One woman speaking out of anonymity claims that, that particular song created serious confusion at their brother’s funeral and due to that she urges MUSIGA to take strict actions against the song.

Nkwasia wou which literally means “FOOLISH DEATH” is a song composed and sang by Kumasi base artiste Anamon seems to contain deflating words which captured the attention of the masses when it gained over 100000 views on Facebook when it went viral.

The song has earned a lot of criticisms and eventually landed one Dj into trouble as he mistakenly played it at particular funeral.

Speaking with Anamon the owner of the song, He claims that He sees nothing wrong with the song and therefore it is inappropriate for anyone to call for the ban of that song,

He continued to argue that the song carries a strong message that everyone needs to adhere to and thus refraining from activities that will land them into premature death.

Anamon who seems not to be happy about how Ghanaians are reacting to the Nkwasia wou music urged the general public to listen to the song well.

“This song is life story song, it carried a strong message that I will like everyone to adhere to, It is about a young guy who refused to listen to advise and due to that he met his ultimate death, so in all it is an advise for the youth to listen to advise so that they will not perish prematurely”. He said