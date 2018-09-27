modernghana logo

2 hours ago

Video: DJ Switch Meets French President

David Mawuli - pulse.com.gh
Rising young Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch has been spotted having a chit-chat with the President of France, Emmanuel Jean-Michel FrÃ©dÃ©ric Macron.

Switch, whose legal name is Erica Tandoh, was spotted with the President at the second edition of Goalkeepers held in New York today.

They were spotted sharing that important and adorable moment after the President made a powerful speech at the event.

