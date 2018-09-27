-
The strength and dignity of a woman does not come from her physical appearance but from the content of her character.by Rev.Mac Ralph Attih of Global Evangelical Church.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Video: DJ Switch Meets French President
Rising young Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch has been spotted having a chit-chat with the President of France, Emmanuel Jean-Michel FrÃ©dÃ©ric Macron.
Switch, whose legal name is Erica Tandoh, was spotted with the President at the second edition of Goalkeepers held in New York today.
They were spotted sharing that important and adorable moment after the President made a powerful speech at the event.